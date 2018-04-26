Home > Uncategorized > bloomingOUT – Brain Rosenberg Interview – April 26th, 2018

bloomingOUT – Brain Rosenberg Interview – April 26th, 2018

April 26, 2018 Uncategorized 9 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:59 — 41.2MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Our guest tonight is Brian Rosenberg, Founder of Gays With Kids along with his husband Fred. They launched Gays With Kids in March 2017 with a focused mission: To help gay men become dads and to help new gay dads navigate fatherhood. Along the way, Gays With Kids has grown to become the world’s leading digital media company and social network for gay dads and dads-to-be. Brian is especially proud of the work they have done to inspire future dads and to help normalize gay dad families for the rest of the world.

This week we featured music from Blur.

Events:

​​Arbor Day Tree Giveaway @ Bloomingfoods, (East) 3220 E. 3rd St., Bloomington
Apr 27 @ 11:00 am
BOGA Plant Swap @ Bloomington Community Farmer’s Market, 401 N Morton St, Bloomington
Apr 28 @ 8:00 am
The Bloomington Organic Gardeners Association (BOGA) will host a free plant swap on Saturday, April 28, from 8:00am to 12:00pm at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market. Bring plants and seeds to share and/or swap. Native plants, tree saplings, and seeds are encouraged but all non-invasive plants are welcome.

Credits:
Hosts: Frankie Presslaff, Kevin Mahsenzadeh, and Justin Roberston
Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin
Engineer: Lucas Fisher

Check Also

EPA Hears Public Testimony on Proposed Coal Ash Deregulation

The Environmental Protection Agency is hearing testimony from environmental advocates in D.C. today, ahead of …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2018 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org