bloomingOUT – Brain Rosenberg Interview – April 26th, 2018

Our guest tonight is Brian Rosenberg, Founder of Gays With Kids along with his husband Fred. They launched Gays With Kids in March 2017 with a focused mission: To help gay men become dads and to help new gay dads navigate fatherhood. Along the way, Gays With Kids has grown to become the world’s leading digital media company and social network for gay dads and dads-to-be. Brian is especially proud of the work they have done to inspire future dads and to help normalize gay dad families for the rest of the world.
This week we featured music from Blur.
Hosts: Frankie Presslaff, Kevin Mahsenzadeh, and Justin Roberston
Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin
Engineer: Lucas Fisher