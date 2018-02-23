Home > News > Big Talk > William Morris: Attorney, Radio Host, Soul Man

William Morris: Attorney, Radio Host, Soul Man

February 23, 2018 Big Talk, Public Affairs 34 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:00 — 22.2MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

He started out as a deejay at WFHB and went on to become host of the popular Friday afternoon music show, Soul Kitchen, on Bloomington’s NPR station, WFIU. Brother William, as he’s known around town, is a lawyer, a civic volunteer, a teacher, and an aspiring Episcopal deacon. His story reaches as far back as the days of race and miscegenation laws in Indiana and the United States.

(This episode aired Thursday, February 22, 2018.)

Michael Glab goes one-on-one with Bloomington’s most fascinating people every Thursday at 5:30pm. Tune in for a bonus feature, Big Talk Extra, every Monday on the Daily Local News at 5:00pm for added chat not included in the previous week’s show.

Check Also

bloomingOUT – Bloomington North United Students Discussion – February 22, 2018

BloomingOUT hosts lead a conversation with guests about problems concerning gender identity in the school …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2018 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org