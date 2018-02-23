William Morris: Attorney, Radio Host, Soul Man

He started out as a deejay at WFHB and went on to become host of the popular Friday afternoon music show, Soul Kitchen, on Bloomington’s NPR station, WFIU. Brother William, as he’s known around town, is a lawyer, a civic volunteer, a teacher, and an aspiring Episcopal deacon. His story reaches as far back as the days of race and miscegenation laws in Indiana and the United States.

(This episode aired Thursday, February 22, 2018.)

