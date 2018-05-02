Standing Room Only: Student Stories Pt. 3 and In Defense of the Common Wealth
May 2, 2018
Public Affairs, Standing Room Only
The first portion of this episode features selections from The Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship’s annual Moth-style early-April storytelling project. The rest of the episode is composed of Scott Russell Sanders’s talk “In Defense of the Common Wealth,” given during the April meeting of Green Drinks.
