Standing Room Only: Muslima Monologues and Student Stories Pt. 1
April 26, 2018
Public Affairs, Standing Room Only
Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship
The first portion of this episode features selections from the IU Muslim Student Association’s Muslima Monologues. The rest of the episode is composed of student stories from The Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship’s annual Moth-style storytelling project.
