Home > Public Affairs > Standing Room Only: Infrastructure, Immobilities, Independence, and an Iraqi Refugee & Cheryl Dunye: Blurring Distinctions

Standing Room Only: Infrastructure, Immobilities, Independence, and an Iraqi Refugee & Cheryl Dunye: Blurring Distinctions

February 28, 2018 Public Affairs, Standing Room Only 28 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:30 — 54.5MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

On February 20, Refugee Studies doctoral student Lydia Lahey presented her paper on “the refugee settlement process in the Midwest through the analysis of the humanitarian practices by nongovernmental organizations and community organizations.” Specifically, she focused on the experience of Laila, an Iraqi refugee in Indianapolis. But that is just the first half hour.

On January 23, Jorgensen Guest Filmmaker program brought the award-winning filmmaker to the IU Cinema for an on-stage interview with the director of the IU Black Film Center, Terry Francis. They talked about the New Queer Cinema movement and the art of blurring the distinctions between fiction and real life.

Tags

Check Also

Interchange – The Least That Can Be Done: Black History Month

This is the final Tuesday in February and so also our last show dedicated to …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2018 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org