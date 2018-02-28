Standing Room Only: Infrastructure, Immobilities, Independence, and an Iraqi Refugee & Cheryl Dunye: Blurring Distinctions

On February 20, Refugee Studies doctoral student Lydia Lahey presented her paper on “the refugee settlement process in the Midwest through the analysis of the humanitarian practices by nongovernmental organizations and community organizations.” Specifically, she focused on the experience of Laila, an Iraqi refugee in Indianapolis. But that is just the first half hour.

On January 23, Jorgensen Guest Filmmaker program brought the award-winning filmmaker to the IU Cinema for an on-stage interview with the director of the IU Black Film Center, Terry Francis. They talked about the New Queer Cinema movement and the art of blurring the distinctions between fiction and real life.