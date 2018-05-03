Russia, With Love: Trista Newyear

She became entranced with Russia just as then-President Ronald Reagan was labeling it an “evil empire.” Novelist and Russophile Tristra Newyear visited the vast nation as a teenager and later worked there as an editor for the Moscow Times. In the meantime, she did her PhD work on the Buryat people, ethnic Russians nestled between Siberia and Mongolia. Now, she has released an historical family drama set in Central Asia, entitled The Tomb and the Stone. Tristra discusses the dizzying variety of peoples who populate the largest country (by area) in the world and she talks about her dream of clearing up the many misconceptions Americans have about Russians.

