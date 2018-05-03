Eco Report – May 3, 2018

In this week’s episode of Eco Report, WFHB’s David Lyman report women living in rural central Indiana with high levels of glyphosate in their urine, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup, were more likely than other women to have shorter-than-normal pregnancies; U.S. states that voted majority Republican in the last presidential election are leaders of wind energy usage; The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will allow Nestle Corporation to withdraw 400 gallons of groundwater per minute from an Osceola County well, despite almost 82,000 objections from the public.

FEATURE: WFHB correspondent Norm Holy interviews Dr. Indra Frank from the Hoosier Environmental Council, about her recent testimony to the EPA about coal ash contamination in Indiana.

