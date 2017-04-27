Eco Report – April 27, 2017

Eco Report is a weekly program providing independent media coverage of environmental and ecological issues with a focus on local, state and regional people, issues, and events in order to foster open discussion of human relationships with nature and the Earth and to encourage you to take personal responsibility for the world in which we live. Each program features timely eco-related headline news, a feature interview or event recording, and a calendar of events of interest to the environmentally conscious.

This week’s news stories were written by Sarah Vaughan, Linda Greene, Norm Holy, Christopher Boyll, and Aaron Comforty. Aaron Comforty edited the script. Julianna Dailey compiled our events calendar. Our broadcast engineer is Megan Wade. Our executive producer is Joe Crawford.