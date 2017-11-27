Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On! – November 27th, 2017

Bring It On! – November 27th, 2017

November 27, 2017 Bring It On!, Public Affairs 25 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:08 — 54.1MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Tonight’s hosts interview Dr. Markay WinstonDr. Winston is the assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for the Monroe County Community School Corporation. She has been described as a dynamic and visionary administrator with a proven track record of superior performance. She is a dedicated career educator that is led by her principles and convictions when it comes to advocating on behalf of children, especially children with diverse learning needs.

 

Credits:

Our show’s producer is Clarence Boone

With help from WFHB News Department director Wes Martin

Our board engineer is Kirsten Payton

Our original theme music was created by Jamyl Efiom

With additional background tracks by David Baker.

 

Tags

Check Also

Hola Bloomington – November 24, 2017

Host, Erick Gutierrez, and guest Sira Gutierres talk about Healthy Relationships. Locutor, Erick Gutierrez,e invitada …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org