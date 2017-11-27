Bring It On! – November 27th, 2017

Tonight’s hosts interview Dr. Markay Winston. Dr. Winston is the assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for the Monroe County Community School Corporation. She has been described as a dynamic and visionary administrator with a proven track record of superior performance. She is a dedicated career educator that is led by her principles and convictions when it comes to advocating on behalf of children, especially children with diverse learning needs.

