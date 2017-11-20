Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On! – November 20, 2017

Bring It On! – November 20, 2017

November 20, 2017

In tonight’s episode hosts Clarence Boone and Roberta Radovich interview Jim Sims. Jim serves as Council liaison to City of Bloomington Utilities (among other council board, commission and committee appointments), and is also President of the Monroe County NAACP and is Chair for the Second Baptist Church Trustee Board. Jim Sims is the second African-American to ever serve on Bloomington City Council.

Credits:

Our show’s executive producer is Wes Martin
Our producer is Clarence Boone
With help from WFHB News Department director Wes Martin
Our news editor is Michael Nowlin.
Our board engineers are Jennifer Brooks and Kirsten Payton
Our original theme music was created by Jamyl Efiom
With additional background tracks by David Baker.

