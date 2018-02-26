Bring It On! – February 26, 2018

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:08 — 51.4MB)
William Hosea and Roberta Radovich welcome Liz Mitchell and Dr. Charlie Nelms
PART ONE
On tonight’s show, William and Roberta, along with Jim Sims, welcome Bring It On contributor and segment producer of Dark Past/Bright Future Liz Mitchell. Liz joins us to give a detailed history of the African-American community in Martinsville.
PART TWO
Dr. Charlie Nelms, former chancellor of both North Carolina Central University and Indiana University East Campus, for joins the show to bring some closure to Bloomington’s 2018 Black History Month celebrations.
CREDITS
Hosts: William Hosea and Roberta Radovich
Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone
With help from WFHB News Director Wes Martin
Our Board Engineer is Chris Martin