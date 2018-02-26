Bring It On! – February 26, 2018

William Hosea and Roberta Radovich welcome Liz Mitchell and Dr. Charlie Nelms

PART ONE

On tonight’s show, William and Roberta, along with Jim Sims, welcome Bring It On contributor and segment producer of Dark Past/Bright Future Liz Mitchell. Liz joins us to give a detailed history of the African-American community in Martinsville.

PART TWO

Dr. Charlie Nelms, former chancellor of both North Carolina Central University and Indiana University East Campus, for joins the show to bring some closure to Bloomington’s 2018 Black History Month celebrations.

CREDITS

Hosts: William Hosea and Roberta Radovich

Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone

With help from WFHB News Director Wes Martin

Our Board Engineer is Chris Martin