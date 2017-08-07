Bring It On! – August 7, 2017

Tonight Clarence Boone, and Roberta Radovich hear from David Hummons, as he shares information on the Jimmy Ross Memorial Fish Fry – the annual event raises funds for diversity initiatives at Indiana University. We also have in the studio Southern Indiana civil rights attorney Dan Canon. Dan talks about helping clients, and how he decided to be a candidate for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

PART ONE

Dan Canon is running for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District – often referred to by those local residents as the “Bloody 9th.” This congressional seat is currently held by Trey Hollingsworth. Dan Canon grew up in Clark and Floyd Counties, the son of a working-class single mother, and has lived there most of his life. At age 17, he dropped out of high school. He got a GED and worked as a music teacher for about a decade while putting himself through college. He was the first in his family to graduate from a university. He started law school, and finally beat the odds and graduated with honors in 2007. He’s maintained a civil rights practice with a small firm since then.

PART TWO

David Hummons, no stranger to Bring It On, shares some exciting news about an upcoming event of interest for all members in Bloomington. The Jimmy Ross Memorial Fish Fry will be held this coming Friday from 4:30 -7p.m. along the West Concourse of the IU Memorial Football stadium. David joins us now to share more particulars and some insight into the life of Dr. Jimmy Ross.

Credits

Executive producer is Clarence Boone

With help from WFHB News Department director Wes Martin

News editor is Michael Nowlin.

Board engineer is Jim Thrasher

Ooriginal theme music was created by Jamyl Efiom

With additional background tracks by David Baker.