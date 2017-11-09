BloomingOut – November 9, 2017

This week on BloomingOut, Anchors Kim Hanh and Rachel Jones, along with Writer/Producer Alex Ashkin discuss Kevin Spacey’s molestation allegations and subsequent ‘coming out’ controversy, Hong Kong’s appeal of a court decision which granted a lesbian British expat visa status with her partner, and Taipei’s Gay Pride Parade.

Later in the show, we’re joined by Guest Frankie Presslaf.

Tonight’s featured artists were Busman’s Holiday and The Vallures.

Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson