BloomingOut – November 9, 2017

This week on BloomingOut, Anchors Kim Hanh and Rachel Jones, along with Writer/Producer Alex Ashkin discuss Kevin Spacey’s molestation allegations and subsequent ‘coming out’ controversy, Hong Kong’s appeal of a court decision which granted a lesbian British expat visa status with her partner, and Taipei’s Gay Pride Parade.
Later in the show, we’re joined by Guest Frankie Presslaf.
Tonight’s featured artists were Busman’s Holiday and The Vallures.
Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones
Producer: Alex Ashkin
Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb
Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin
Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson