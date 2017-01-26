bloomingOUT – Noelle Philipps – January 26, 2017

Join bloomingOUT anchors Colin and Grace as they welcome the program’s new volunteer and News Director, Noelle Philipps, to the show. Noelle will tell us a little bit about herself, her history and interest in journalism; as well as give her inputs on the new climate of freedom of press in the Donald Trump administration. Also on the program – In honor of the Bloomington PRIDE Film Festival beginning this evening (January 26), this episode also revists last week’s interview with Bloomington PRIDE Vice-Chair and Marketing Director, Janae Cummings; as she speaks about the Bloomington PRIDE Film Festival.

Tonight’s episode features music from Jennifer Holliday, Dyllan Murray, and Gene Howard. We also have our weekly LGBTQ+ News Roundup from bloomingOUT News Director, Noelle Philipps. This episode also features your upcoming local LGBTQ+ event calendar.

CREDITS

Anchors: Colin Shassberger and Grace Thumser

Guest: Noelle Philipps, bloomingOUT News Director

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.