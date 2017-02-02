bloomingOUT – Doug Bauder – February 2, 2017

Join bloomingOUT anchors Grace and JP as they welcome Doug Bauder to the show!

Doug is the director of the IU Bloomington LGBTQ+ Culture Center (formerly the GLBT Student Support Services Office), and joins bloomingOUT to discuss the big name change to the office. Doug will also bring his insights as to his experiences with the LGBTQ+ students of IU Bloomington, and how they have shaped the landscape of LGBTQ+ culture in the community.

Tonight’s episode features our weekly LGBTQ+ news roundup, brought to you by bloomingOUT News Director, Noelle Philipps.

The featured music from tonight’s episode comes from the UK pop scene, and we’ll feature artists like PUZZLE, Dua Lipa, and Little Mix. Tonight’s episode also features your upcoming local LGBTQ+ event calendar.

Anchors: Jeff Poling and Grace Thumser

Guest: Doug Bauder, Director of the IU Bloomington LGBTQ+ Culture Center

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.