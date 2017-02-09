WFHB News Seeks Live Broadcast Engineers

Do you want to be a part of live radio news? The WFHB News Department has several openings for volunteer broadcast engineers to help with BloomingOUT, the Daily Local News and Eco Report.

Engineers run the board during live news and public affairs broadcasts, read scheduled underwriting announcements, weather, and station identification. They edit shows after broadcast and post stories to the WFHB website. Shifts are typically about two hours long.

Send an email to joe@wfhb.org if you’re interested.