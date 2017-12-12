Home > Posts > Newsletter > WFHB Featured in Bloom Magazine

WFHB Featured in Bloom Magazine

December 12, 2017 Newsletter, Posts, WFHB Events 24 Views

 

Pick up the new issue of BLOOM Magazine for a feature on WFHB’s past, present and future! Get insight on our mission, history and what we have in store for our 25th year on the air. You can find a copy at any of the locations listed here.

Check Also

Saturday’s Child with The Blue Diesel Ramblers

Saturday, December 9, at the Monroe County History Center The Blue Diesel Ramblers joined us …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org