100.7 Under Construction

Nashville, IN – WFHB Community Radio will be without its 100.7 FM frequency while Brown County Water Utility completes improvements to their Water Storage Tank Systems. It has been suggested that the signal could be down for as long as one to two weeks while the radio equipment is moved from the old water tower to the new one. Regular listeners are encouraged to stream the website wfhb.org while we work to get 100.7 back on the air.

For questions or concerns, contact Jar Turner at manager@wfhb.org.