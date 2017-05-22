Home > News > Daily Local News > Workforce Housing at Adams Village

Workforce Housing at Adams Village

May 22, 2017 Daily Local News, DLN Features, News 62 Views

Adams Village on West Tapp Road is one more new housing complex that would dedicate a percentage of its units to what’s termed as workforce housing. In this instance, the developer, Regency Consolidated Residential, voluntarily offered workforce housing to the city without having to be asked. But being located in the city’s southwest quadrant, how accessible will it be to workers?

WFHB correspondent Sarah Vaughan brings us that story for today’s WFHB community report.

