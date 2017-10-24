Home > News > DLN Features > Wheeler Mission Takes Over Bloomington’s Interfaith Emergency Winter Shelter

Wheeler Mission Takes Over Bloomington’s Interfaith Emergency Winter Shelter

October 24, 2017 DLN Features, News 38 Views

Bloomington’s Interfaith Emergency Winter Shelter is now solely operated by Wheeler Mission.

The winter shelter, which was hosted by participatory churches during the winter months, provides housing and food to homeless individuals in Bloomington during the coldest time of the year.

In this WFHB Community Report, News Director Wes Martin speaks with Wheeler Mission Chief Development Officer Steve Kerr, about Wheeler Mission taking over the sole responsibility that was shared by several faith-based institutions.

