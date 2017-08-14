Home > News > Daily Local News > Volunteers Build Naxolone Kits

Volunteers Build Naxolone Kits

August 14, 2017 Daily Local News, DLN Features, News 31 Views

More than two dozen community members gathered Wednesday night to help the Indiana Recovery Alliance build Naxolone kits.

Reporter Sarah Vaughan brings us the story for today’s Community Report.

