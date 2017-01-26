Home > News > Voices in the Street: “What should be done about the opioid addiction crisis?”

Voices in the Street: “What should be done about the opioid addiction crisis?”

Opioids are powerful prescription pain killers. It is easy to become addicted to them. Often, addiction leads to HIV and hepatitis C, both diseases transmitted by contaminated needles. Recently, opioid addiction in Indiana has increased sharply to what is now considered a crisis by many. Voices has gone out into the streets and asked your friends and neighbors what they would do to combat opioid addiction.

