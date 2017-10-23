Veteran Reporter David Shuster Talks Facts, Opinion, and Civility

Veteran journalist and Bloomington native David Shuster spoke about the role of journalism in promoting civility and fact-driven opinion during a fundraiser Saturday for the Center for Justice and Mediation.

Shuster has worked for a wide variety of news outlets including CNN, Fox News, and Al Jazeera America. He currently is an anchor and managing editor for global news service i24 in New York City.

In today’s community report, we provide and excerpt of a discussion between Shuster and WFHB Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan about the challenges the media faces in establishing facts and discussing them with civility. Shuster also offers professional advice and encouragement for our volunteer journalists.