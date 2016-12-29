Top Stories of 2016: The Targeting of Muslim Hoosiers

Today is number 4 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at WFHB’s coverage of issues surrounding the perception and treatment of Muslims in south central Indiana. We start with the October 2015 attack at Sofra Cafe, then move on to the community’s response to anti-Muslim rhetoric and the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

The Top Stories of 2016 is a Production of the WFHB news Department.

Today’s episode was produced by Joe Crawford.

The Hijabi Diaries was produced by Aubrey Seader and Anna Maidi.