Home > News > Daily Local News > Top Stories of 2016: The Targeting of Muslim Hoosiers
Anna Maidi and Aubrey Seader are interviewed by the Indiana Daily Student for a story about their Muslims of Bloomington project. (TAE-GYUN KIM / INDIANA DAILY STUDENT)
Anna Maidi and Aubrey Seader are interviewed by the Indiana Daily Student for a story about their Muslims of Bloomington project. (TAE-GYUN KIM / INDIANA DAILY STUDENT)

Top Stories of 2016: The Targeting of Muslim Hoosiers

December 29, 2016 Daily Local News, News, Specials 37 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 27:47 — 25.4MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Today is number 4 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at WFHB’s coverage of issues surrounding the perception and treatment of Muslims in south central Indiana. We start with the October 2015 attack at Sofra Cafe, then move on to the community’s response to anti-Muslim rhetoric and the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

The Top Stories of 2016 is a Production of the WFHB news Department.
Today’s episode was produced by Joe Crawford.
The Hijabi Diaries was produced by Aubrey Seader and Anna Maidi.

Tags

Check Also

EcoReport Feature – Part One of Our Interview with Dana Recklehoff, Naturalist at Patoka Lake

In today’s EcoReport feature, we bring you part one of Julianna Dailey’s interview with Dana …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2016 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org