Top Stories of 2016: Hoosiers Join the Pipeline Fight

Today is number 10 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at how Bloomington residents became increasingly involved in the efforts to block development of the Dakota Access Pipeline. We reflect back on on a #NoDAPL march through the streets of Bloomington, a local man who was swept up during a mass arrest in North Dakota, a WFHB correspondent who visited the camps during a particularly tense time, and more.
The Top Stories of 2016 is a production of the WFHB News Department.
This episode was produced by Joe Crawford.
Joe Crawford and Leah Carter contributed to today’s reports.