Top Stories of 2016 — Hoosier Hospitality: Indiana Debates Blocking Refugees

Women and children among Syrian refugees striking at the platform of Budapest Keleti railway station in September 2015. (Photo by Mstyslav Chernov via Wikimedia Commons)
December 30, 2016 Daily Local News, News, Specials 14 Views

Today is number 3 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at a debate over whether Bloomington, and the rest of the state of Indiana, should welcome people who are fleeing political persecution, war and natural disasters. We hear about how federal judges chastised Governor Mike Pence for discriminating against Syrians — and for basing government policy on unfounded fears. And we recall how a small group managed to stir up a controversy over refugees moving to Bloomington.

The Top Stories of 2016 is a Production of the WFHB News Department.
Today’s episode was produced by Joe Crawford.
Leah Carter and Sarah Vaughan contributed to today’s reports.

