Top Stories of 2016 — Hoosier Hospitality: Indiana Debates Blocking Refugees

Today is number 3 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at a debate over whether Bloomington, and the rest of the state of Indiana, should welcome people who are fleeing political persecution, war and natural disasters. We hear about how federal judges chastised Governor Mike Pence for discriminating against Syrians — and for basing government policy on unfounded fears. And we recall how a small group managed to stir up a controversy over refugees moving to Bloomington.

