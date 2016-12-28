Top Stories of 2016: Election 2016

Today is number 5 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at the 2016 election: locally, statewide and nationally. Bloomington saw visits from presidential candidates Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders, local candidates debated theft and bad management, and Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson blew the whistle on voter fraud that apparently never happened. Along the way, Monroe County residents expressed diverse views about the man who would become president elect.

The Top Stories of 2016 is a Production of the WFHB news Department.

Today’s episode was produced by Joe Crawford.

Jerrod Dill, Clarence Boone, Jim Sims, Kacey Ross and Kelly Wherley contributed to today’s reports.