Home > News > Top Stories of 2016: Election 2016
Photo from a Bernie Sanders for President campaign event. The audience was primarily students and young adults asking the U.S. Senator from Vermont about issues ranging from education to immigration to crime to child care. (Photo by Phil Roeder via Wikipedia Commons)
Photo from a Bernie Sanders for President campaign event. The audience was primarily students and young adults asking the U.S. Senator from Vermont about issues ranging from education to immigration to crime to child care. (Photo by Phil Roeder via Wikipedia Commons)

Top Stories of 2016: Election 2016

December 28, 2016 News, Specials 12 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 26:56 — 24.7MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Today is number 5 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at the 2016 election: locally, statewide and nationally. Bloomington saw visits from presidential candidates Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders, local candidates debated theft and bad management, and Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson blew the whistle on voter fraud that apparently never happened. Along the way, Monroe County residents expressed diverse views about the man who would become president elect.

The Top Stories of 2016 is a Production of the WFHB news Department.
Today’s episode was produced by Joe Crawford.
Jerrod Dill, Clarence Boone, Jim Sims, Kacey Ross and Kelly Wherley contributed to today’s reports.

Tags

Check Also

Members of the National Women's Liberation Party hold protest signs in front of Convention Hall where the Miss America Pageant will be held tonight in Atlantic City, N.J. on Sept. 7, 1968. The picketers, also seen behind, are protesting the annual pageant as degrading to women. (AP Photo)

Interchange – Unmanning Sex: Meghan Murphy on Radical Feminism

Have feminists always been pro-prostitution? Since when has supporting pornography been considered a pro-sex feminist …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2016 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org