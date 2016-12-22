Home > News > Daily Local News > Top Stories of 2016: Downtown Development

December 22, 2016 Daily Local News, News, Specials 44 Views

Today is number 8 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at major developments in 2016 that will change downtown Bloomington and some nearby areas. The Duke Energy substation, the demolition of the old Chocolate Moose and more.

The Top Stories of 2016 is a production of the WFHB News Department.
This episode was produced by Sarah Vaughan.
Jerrod Dill and Joe Crawford contributed to today’s report.

