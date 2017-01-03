Top Stories of 2016: Demands for Racial Justice

Today is number 2 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at how Bloomington took part in activism surrounding race and police violence. The city saw its biggest Black Lives Matter rally so far, another protest to draw attention to the suspicious death of a black IU student, and a dramatic increase in the cost of accessing police camera footage.

