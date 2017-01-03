Home > News > Daily Local News > Top Stories of 2016: Demands for Racial Justice
Top Stories of 2016: Demands for Racial Justice

January 3, 2017

Today is number 2 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at how Bloomington took part in activism surrounding race and police violence. The city saw its biggest Black Lives Matter rally so far, another protest to draw attention to the suspicious death of a black IU student, and a dramatic increase in the cost of accessing police camera footage.

The Top Stories of 2016 is a Production of the WFHB News Department.
Joe Crawford produced today’s episode.
Jennifer Brooks and Liz Mitchel contributed to today’s reports.

