Tech Startup Investors Gather Here Thursday

The city of Bloomington will host the inaugural Angel Investing Conference, part of the 2017 Dimension Mill Annual seminar, November 30 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater.

The conference will feature an exhibition on seven of Bloomington’s tech startups as well as a networking reception.

WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with Brian Payne, assistant director of Small Business Relations for the city, about the event and the role of startups in downtown Bloomington’s Trades District.