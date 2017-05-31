Standing Room Only: Volunteers in Medicine

You’ve been listening to Volunteers in Medicine of Monroe County’s Executive Director Nancy Richman, who spoke May 9 at The Venue in Bloomington. She explained the history of the local VIM clinic, as well as the story behind the national program, which provides care for medically underserved people at almost 100 locations. While the local clinic has remained true to its mission since opening ten years ago, it has grown substantially. Richman spoke about corporate partners and community donations, ones that allow Volunteers in Medicine to provide services from on-site care at Crawford Apartments to in-office dentistry. Richman closed her presentation with a look ahead at what shifting healthcare policy could mean for the community’s free medical clinic.