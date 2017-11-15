Home > News > Standing Room Only: This Muslim American Life and Special Education Forum

Standing Room Only: This Muslim American Life and Special Education Forum

November 15, 2017 News, Public Affairs, Standing Room Only 41 Views

On October 19, writer and professor Moustafa Bayoumi talked about what the War on Terror looks like from the Muslim-American perspective. The first half of today’s episode is a continuation of the November 1st episode of Standing Room Only.

The remainder of the show takes us to a different event — Special Education in the Betsy DeVos Era: a Panel Discussion About Meeting Children’s Needs. This panel discussion was presented by the Indiana Coalition for Public Education. It was held on October 26 at the Monroe County Public Library. A continuation of this event will be broadcast in the next episode of Standing Room Only on November 22.

