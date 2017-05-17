Standing Room Only: Student Stories Part Two

In early April, a group of students taught by Rachel Bahr at the The Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship told their stories. Their themes ranged from dealing with a robbery in Zambia to mistaking a grandmother for a witch. The commonality was that each storyteller learned something new. We hear stories by Dylan Stickels, Willow Kruggel, Scott Pollock, Emily Burnfield, Logan Kinser, Luna DeCastro, Jake Smith and Trinity Fleck.