Standing Room Only: Student Stories Part Two

May 17, 2017 News, Public Affairs, Standing Room Only 15 Views

In early April, a group of students taught by Rachel Bahr at the The Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship told their stories. Their themes ranged from dealing with a robbery in Zambia to mistaking a grandmother for a witch. The commonality was that each storyteller learned something new. We hear stories by Dylan Stickels, Willow Kruggel, Scott Pollock, Emily Burnfield, Logan Kinser, Luna DeCastro, Jake Smith and Trinity Fleck.

