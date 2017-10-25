Home > News > Standing Room Only: Nuclear Dangers

Standing Room Only: Nuclear Dangers

October 25, 2017 News, Public Affairs, Standing Room Only 44 Views

On October 11, Geoff Wilson of the Ploughshares Fund in Washington, DC spoke about the Trump administration’s planned $1 trillion nuclear weapons escalation and the growing risks of war with North Korea and Iran. The Bloomington Peace Action Coalition co-sponsored the talk, alongside the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, the Just Peace Task Force of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington, Bloomington Friends Meeting, and Citizens for a Just Peace in Palestine/Israel. This is the second half of the talk. If you’d like to go back and hear the beginning, it is the second half of our last episode.

