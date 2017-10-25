Standing Room Only: Nuclear Dangers

On October 11, Geoff Wilson of the Ploughshares Fund in Washington, DC spoke about the Trump administration’s planned $1 trillion nuclear weapons escalation and the growing risks of war with North Korea and Iran. The Bloomington Peace Action Coalition co-sponsored the talk, alongside the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, the Just Peace Task Force of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington, Bloomington Friends Meeting, and Citizens for a Just Peace in Palestine/Israel. This is the second half of the talk. If you’d like to go back and hear the beginning, it is the second half of our last episode.