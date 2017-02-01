Home > News > Standing Room Only: Bloomington Solidarity Network and Tech Park

Standing Room Only: Bloomington Solidarity Network and Tech Park

February 1, 2017 News, Public Affairs, Standing Room Only 25 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:54 — 37.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

On Saturday, January 7, the Bloomington Solidarity Network hosted a public discussion at the Monroe County Public Library to talk about the Bloomington’s planned technology Park. The organization argues that building the park will increase costs of housing in that area. The main speaker at the event was Adam Scouten from the Bloomington Solidarity Network, and multiple community members asked questions, as well. We begin today’s episode with Adam Scouten introducing the talk.

Check Also

New State Drug Official Talks Treatment, Needle Exchange, Criminalization

Indiana governor Eric Holcomb recently created a new position in state government: the executive director …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org