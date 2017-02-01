Standing Room Only: Bloomington Solidarity Network and Tech Park

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:54 — 37.8MB)
On Saturday, January 7, the Bloomington Solidarity Network hosted a public discussion at the Monroe County Public Library to talk about the Bloomington’s planned technology Park. The organization argues that building the park will increase costs of housing in that area. The main speaker at the event was Adam Scouten from the Bloomington Solidarity Network, and multiple community members asked questions, as well. We begin today’s episode with Adam Scouten introducing the talk.