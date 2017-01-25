Standing Room Only: Big Power Shifts

On Friday, January 20th, or Inauguration Day, a panel of history professors got together to discuss big power shifts in history in relation to the inauguration of Donald Trump. The speakers talked about big power shifts in Ancient Rome, the French Revolution, Angola, and the Election of 1968. The four professors that spoke were Colin Elliot, Rebecca Spang, Marissa Moorman, and John Bodnar. The talk was moderated by Eric Sandweiss. We begin today’s talk with Professor Colin Elliot discussing Ancient Rome and it’s relation to big power shifts today.