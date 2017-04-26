Standing Room Only: A Conversation with Thomas Frank

On Friday, March 24th, author Thomas Frank came to Bloomington to promote his book Listen, Liberals. Frank talked about modern democratic party, the essence of its philosophy, and how it has changed over the years. Frank is also the author of What’s the Matter with Kansas, Pity Billionarieaire, and The Wrecking Crew. The lecture took place at the IU School of Education, and Democracy for Monroe County hosted the lecture.