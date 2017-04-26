Home > News > Standing Room Only: A Conversation with Thomas Frank

Standing Room Only: A Conversation with Thomas Frank

April 26, 2017 News, Public Affairs, Standing Room Only 18 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:15 — 40.5MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

On Friday, March 24th, author Thomas Frank came to Bloomington to promote his book Listen, Liberals. Frank talked about modern democratic party, the essence of its philosophy, and how it has changed over the years. Frank is also the author of What’s the Matter with Kansas, Pity Billionarieaire, and The Wrecking Crew. The lecture took place at the IU School of Education, and Democracy for Monroe County hosted the lecture.

Check Also

Daily Local Nrws – April 26, 2017

Indiana governor Eric Holcomb vetoed a bill that would have increased costs for members of …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org