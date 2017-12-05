Seven Oaks Lawsuit Challenges Charter Schools’ Constiutionality

In April, the Indiana Coalition for Public Education filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Indiana, over the recognition of an educational charter for Seven Oaks Classical School.

The lawsuit claims the charter, which was issued by an Evangelical college in northern Indiana, violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

In today’s feature report, WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks first with Coalition for Public Education legal counsel Alex Tanford about the case. We then hear from Terry English, who sits on the board at Seven Oaks Classical School in Ellettsville.