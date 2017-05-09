Researchers: Asian Mental Health Stigma Creates Barrier to Treatment

The month of May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. According to the Indiana University Newsroom, roughly 2,800 Chinese students are enrolled at IU Bloomington and make more than 45 percent of the university’s International population. In today’s WFHB community report, correspondent Sheila Raghavendran looks into one particular resource that is available to those studetns: Counseling and Psychological Services. Each year, thousands of IU students seek help for mental health issues, but as Raghavendran reports, some students could be less likely to seek that kind of support.