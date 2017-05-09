Home > News > DLN Features > Researchers: Asian Mental Health Stigma Creates Barrier to Treatment

Researchers: Asian Mental Health Stigma Creates Barrier to Treatment

May 9, 2017 DLN Features, News 39 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 7:31 — 6.9MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

The month of May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. According to the Indiana University Newsroom, roughly 2,800 Chinese students are enrolled at IU Bloomington and make more than 45 percent of the university’s International population. In today’s WFHB community report, correspondent Sheila Raghavendran looks into one particular resource that is available to those studetns: Counseling and Psychological Services. Each year, thousands of IU students seek help for mental health issues, but as Raghavendran reports, some students could be less likely to seek that kind of support.

Check Also

Bloomington Plan Commission Reviews Proposal for Student Housing Complex

The Bloomington Plan Commission agreed last night to proceed slowly and carefully in its review …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org