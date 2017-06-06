Renovation of Dimension Mill

The city of Bloomington isn’t waiting for the renovation of the Dimension Mill to hold events there. Economic and Sustainability Director Alex Crowley told the Redevelopment Commission yesterday that the former furniture factory will be the site of a regional pitch competition for tech start ups.

The pitch competition will take place this Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Eleven start-ups will be pitching for 15 minutes each. Crowley also told the Commission that the timeline for completing the Dimension Mill renovation is being pushed back a month, to September of 2018. A revised cost estimate for the renovation will also be delayed. The city is working with Blackline Design Studio and the Bloomington Economic Development Corporation to revise cost estimates. Crowley said the revised costs, plus a project agreement with the Economic Development Corporation will be presented to the Commission on June 19th.

Later in the meeting the Commission approved amending its contract for design at the city’s new Animal Shelter. The contract is with Bloomington-based architecture firm Kirkwood Design Studio. According to the contract addendum, the firm’s scope of service is being broadened across all aspects of the renovation, including architectural, structural and electrical engineering, as well as construction management. The expansion of services will cost the city an additional 28,800 dollars. Public Works Director Adam Wason said the total shelter renovation, which includes some new construction, is expected to cost 1.9 million dollars.