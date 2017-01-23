Post-Inauguration Protests Begin in Bloomington

A weekend of anti-Trump activities kicked off in Bloomington Friday, with workshops, marches and a standing-room-only rally at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. An effort called Inaugurate the Revolution led workshops throughout the day, covering subjects ranging from media literacy to public education to the Dakota Access pipeline protests. We’ll have more on the Standing Rock workshop later in the show. At 5PM, when the workshops were finished, hundreds of people gathered on the courthouse lawn in preparation for what would be one of the largest protest marches the city has seen in years.

As the crowd continued to gather, Joe Varga, one of the organizers of Inaugurate the Revolution spoke to the crowd through a bullhorn.

Several hundred people spilled into the College Avenue for an unpermitted march. Participants held signs with messages such as “Make Racists Afraid Again” and “Women Deserve Better.” The group moved from the Courthouse Square, north to 7th Street, where it turned west. Like many of the anti-Trump actions around the country this past weekend, the marchers’ chants focused on racism and fascism.

The group blocked traffic along its seven-block route, but there were few conflicts with drivers.