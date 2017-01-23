Home > News > Headlines > Post-Inauguration Protests Begin in Bloomington

Post-Inauguration Protests Begin in Bloomington

January 23, 2017 Headlines, News 8 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 3:01 — 2.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

A weekend of anti-Trump activities kicked off in Bloomington Friday, with workshops, marches and a standing-room-only rally at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. An effort called Inaugurate the Revolution led workshops throughout the day, covering subjects ranging from media literacy to public education to the Dakota Access pipeline protests. We’ll have more on the Standing Rock workshop later in the show. At 5PM, when the workshops were finished, hundreds of people gathered on the courthouse lawn in preparation for what would be one of the largest protest marches the city has seen in years.

As the crowd continued to gather, Joe Varga, one of the organizers of Inaugurate the Revolution spoke to the crowd through a bullhorn.

Several hundred people spilled into the College Avenue for an unpermitted march. Participants held signs with messages such as “Make Racists Afraid Again” and “Women Deserve Better.” The group moved from the Courthouse Square, north to 7th Street, where it turned west. Like many of the anti-Trump actions around the country this past weekend, the marchers’ chants focused on racism and fascism.

The group blocked traffic along its seven-block route, but there were few conflicts with drivers.

Tags

Check Also

4500 Hoosiers Gather to Participate in Indianapolis Women’s March

Anti-Trump events continued around the world on Saturday, including a major women’s rally in Indianapolis …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org