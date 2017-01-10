Police Departments Pose Obstacle to Local Needle Exchange Program

It all began with a group of friends riding around on bikes passing out winter coats and blankets to those in need. Three years later, the Indiana Recovery Alliance is an established nonprofit in Bloomington, with a number of accomplishments under its belt. In addition to providing hundreds of referrals to social service agencies, the Indiana Recovery Alliance has helped place more than 30 clients in long term treatment programs. It’s distributed more than 43 hundred doses of naloxone to people at risk of overdose, their families and social service provides. And in just the last six months, the Indiana Recovery Alliance has established a network of halfway houses providing 20 formerly homeless people with permanent housing. The Indiana Recovery Alliance also runs Monroe County’s needle exchange program, which was implemented in response to an explosion of Hepatitis C cases in the county. Tomorrow night, members of the alliance will be speaking to the Bloomington City Council. Reporter Sarah Vaughan spoke with Executive Director Chris Abert (AE-burt), to find out what he’d like the City Council to know. She learned the demographic of the Indiana Recovery Alliance clientele isn’t what you’d think. Neither is their biggest obstacle.