Pine Room/Muddy Boots Shutting Doors in Nashville

October 25, 2017 DLN Features, News 26 Views

After nearly 70 years, the Pine Room tavern in Nashville, Indiana is closing its doors.
A staple for Brown County artists and residents, the Pine Room was combined with Muddy Boots café in 2015, when current owners Betsy and James Oblack combined the businesses.
As WFHB News Director Wes Martin reports, the combined businesses are for sale, but will close on November 11th. Speaking with Wes is Richard Gist, current Manager of the Pine Room/ Muddy Boots Café, in today’s Community Report.

