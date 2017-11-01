Home > News > DLN Features > Opioid Crisis Creating Child Abuse and Neglect Epidemic

Opioid Crisis Creating Child Abuse and Neglect Epidemic

November 1, 2017

The national opioid epidemic, which President Donald Trump declared a Public Health Emergency last week, is changing the face of child abuse and neglect in Indiana and causing more children to become wards of the state. Experts and advocates say the overwhelming number of cases and the severity of the cases is taking a toll on state resources. As WFHB Correspondent Jonah Chester reports, in the last five years the number of children in need of state services has doubled. Chester speaks with representatives from Family Solutions and the Monroe County Court-Appointed Special Advocates programs. More of WFHB’s coverage on the state’s ongoing opioid epidemic and the status of children in Indiana is available through our website, at WFHB dot ORG.

