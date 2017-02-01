New State Drug Official Talks Treatment, Needle Exchange, Criminalization

Indiana governor Eric Holcomb recently created a new position in state government: the executive director for substance abuse, prevention and enforcement. The position is responsible, in part, for responding to the opioid epidemic that has spread across the state and the country. Holcomb appointed the former CEO of Goodwill Industries Foundation of Central Indiana, Jim McClelland, to fill the role. Last month McClelland spoke with WFHB News Director Joe Crawford about what he expected in his new job. We bring you part of their conversation now for today’s WFHB community report.