New Law Requires Schools to Report Abuse/Neglect Directly to Law Enforcement

August 7, 2017 Daily Local News, Headlines, News 115 Views

A new Indiana state law requires school employees to report suspected child abuse or neglect directly to Child Services or local law enforcement before informing the principal of the school.

Legislation co-author State Senator Mark Messmer said the new law was made because some child abuse cases were not being reported.

Lisa Tanselle, General Counsel at Indiana School Boards Association, said the new law is different when it comes to reporting child abuse cases.

Andrew Clampitt, Monroe County Community School Corporation spokesperson, stressed that the new law does not put additional responsibilities on the person reporting the abuse.

Teresa Meredith, president of Indiana State Teachers Association, gave a word of caution to school employees reporting incidents to Child Services.

Meredith also pointed out concerns teachers have had with the new bill.

Tanselle said the new law brings with it changes in responsibilities for teachers.

Meredith said that the new bill is important in keeping school children safe.

The new law also requires age-appropriate child abuse and child sexual abuse education to be provided at public, charter and accredited nonpublic schools for K through 12th grades.

