New Indiana Poet Laureate Adrian Matejka

Adrian Matejka was named Indiana’s Poet Laureate last week. A professor of Creative Writing at Indiana University, Matejka has authored several poetry compilations. The Devil’s Garden (2003) won the New York/New England Award. Mixology (2009) was a National Poetry Series award winner. It also was a finalist for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature. His third collection, The Big Smoke (2013) won the Ainsfield-Wolf Book Award and was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize. His most recent book, Map to the Stars, is set in Indianapolis and was published this past March. He speaks with WFHB News Director Wes Martin.