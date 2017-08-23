New Indiana-Kentucky Planned Parenthood CEO
August 23, 2017
Christie Gillespie is taking the reins of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. Gillespie came into WFHB’s studios yesterday and spoke with News Director Wes Martin about their work in Indiana, and in Bloomington.
