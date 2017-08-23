Home > News > DLN Features > New Indiana-Kentucky Planned Parenthood CEO

New Indiana-Kentucky Planned Parenthood CEO

August 23, 2017 DLN Features, News 21 Views

Christie Gillespie is taking the reins of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. Gillespie came into WFHB’s studios yesterday and spoke with News Director Wes Martin about their work in Indiana, and in Bloomington.

