National Bikes Month Brings Special Events to Bloomington

A City of Bloomington press release announced that May is National Bikes Month. To celebrate biking, the City’s Planning and Transportation Department will be working with Monroe County Government, IU’s Bicycle Program, and the Monroe County Library to provide several special events.

One upcoming event is on Wednesday, May 10th — a six-to-seven mile “Historic District Bike Ride” that will visit seven local historic districts, with breaks to learn about them. Another is a “Bike to Work Day & Block Party” on Friday, May 19th.

Participants are encouraged to bike to work; swing by three “encouragement” stations from 7:30-10:00 a.m.—the B-Line near Dodds, on the courthouse square, or near Sample Gates—and to attend a Block party from 4-7 p.m. on Grant Street between Kirkwood Avenue and 6th Street to enjoy food, and celebrate. More information can be found by visiting bloomington.in.gov/bike.