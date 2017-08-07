Home > News > Daily Local News > Muncie School Bus Operations Face Problems as School Year Begins

Muncie School Bus Operations Face Problems as School Year Begins

August 7, 2017 Daily Local News, DLN Features, News 74 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 5:25 — 5.0MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Wednesday is the first day of the school year in Muncie. WFHB News Director Wes Martin reports anxiety over the city’s school bus operations.

Tags

Check Also

New Law Requires Schools to Report Abuse/Neglect Directly to Law Enforcement

A new Indiana state law requires school employees to report suspected child abuse or neglect …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org